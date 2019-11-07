Calderdale Police hunting man who tried to sexually assault ten-year-old schoolgirl

Police investigating an attempted sex assault on a schoolgirl in Sowerby Bridge have released an e-fit of the man they want to speak to.

Officers have released details today of the incident happened at around 5pm on September 21 on Fore Lane Avenue when the suspect approached the victim a 10-year-old girl and made lewd comments towards her.

Do you recognise this man wanted in connection with a sexual assault

The victim managed to walk away unhurt but was left upset.

Officers would like to speak to the man in the picture, who could help them with their enquiries.

He is described as a white male, 20 – 30 years old with a large piercing on his left ear.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police via the online options at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus or call 101 and ask to speak to PC Becky Tomkins quoting crime reference 13190489830

