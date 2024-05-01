Calderdale police officer charged with terrorism offences over social media images

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

PC Mohammed Adil, aged 26, is accused of two counts of publishing an image in support of a proscribed organisation - specifically Hamas -contrary to section 13 of the Terrorism Act.

The offences are alleged to have taken place in October and November 2023.

He was charged on Monday and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

PC Adil is currently suspended by West Yorkshire Police.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it directed an investigation, carried out by Counter Terrorism Policing North East, into messages shared on WhatsApp.