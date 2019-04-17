Calderdale police officers and dog unit chase down car theft suspects

Two men were arrested by after being chased down by Calderdale police officers, the dog unit and police helicopter.

Just before midnight on Sunday, West Yorkshire Police received a report of two men trying car door handles and breaking into a vehicles in the Siddal area.

When officers from the Halifax Neighbourhhod Policing team attended they chased down the suspects on foot into the woods.

The suspects were contained so the officers waited for support from the police dog team and police helicopter.

The two men were arrested from the woodland.

