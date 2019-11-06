Calderdale police officers come under attack during night of disorder

Calderdale officers were assaulted in separate incidents as West Yorkshire Police battled a night of disorder.

In total seven officers were attacked last night at separate incidents across the borough.

Police officers came under attack in Calderdale

Aidy Waugh, Chief Inspector, Neighbourhoods and Partnerships Calderdale District, revealed the attacks on Twitter and said: "Unfortunately Calderdale had seven officers assaulted last night at separate incidents, whilst carrying out their duty protecting our communities.

"I'm pleased to say that all will be OK but this is clearly unacceptable and worrying!"

It was a busy Bonfire night for the emergency services across the county.

West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service received over 500 calls on Bonfire Night between 5pm and 1am the next morning.

In total the Fire Service attended 149 incidents across West Yorkshire – with 66 of those incidents being bonfire related (note, not all calls require an attendance, some are duplicates, and in some cases advice can be given).

There were three separate attacks on fire engines in Bradford, Keighley and the Harehills area of Leeds. Fortunately there were no injuries reported.

Tactical Commander for the Bonfire period, Benjy Bush said: “The majority of people celebrated safely however there were unfortunately some incidents of reckless behaviour with fireworks across West Yorkshire including attacks on fire engines which we condemn.

“The level of attacks has been fewer than in some recent years – but any attack on our crews who are working hard to keep the public safe is one too many.

“However, what we’d really like to focus on is the vast majority of the public who celebrated safely, whether it was attending an organised bonfire or hosting small celebrations at home. We would also like to thank our partner agencies, community volunteers and community leaders who have pulled together supporting us around the bonfire period.

“As usual Bonfire Night has been one of our busiest nights of the year – and I’d like to pay tribute to our staff who worked really hard to keep people safe and quickly deal with any fires that got out of control.”

