Calderdale police operation targets 3000 vehicles as part of road safety operation

A Calderdale police operation targeting dangerous and irresponsible drivers saw 3000 vehicles checked by officers.

Operation Hawmill, a partnership road safety operation, was deployed in to the Calder ward, focusing on Hebden Bridge area of the upper valley.

Officers checked over 3000 vehicles through automatic number plate recognition as well as 130 manual checks.

Two vehicles were seized including one for no insurance and one for no tax.

Operation Hawmill is funded by the Calderdale Community Safety Partnership and is deployed by the Calderdale road Safety group to address community concerns.

It focuses on the most likely causes of a fatal road traffic collision including being over the limit, through drink or drugs, speeding, using a mobile phone and not wearing a seatbelt.