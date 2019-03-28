Calderdale police operation targets nuisance drivers in Halifax district

A dedicated police operation was once again deployed to an area in Halifax to tackle dangerous and irresponsible drivers.

Operation Hawmill, the Calderdale Police Force road safety initiative was deployed into the Queens Road and Park ward area of on March 20.

Seven drivers were dealt with for not wearing a seatbelt

One driver was caught running a red light, one motorist was driving a vehicle with dangerious parts and one was handed a Section 59 warning.

It is the second time police officers have been in the Queens Road area following crashes and incidents of disorder last month

Operation Hawmill focuses on the most likely causes of a fatal road traffic collision including being over the limit, through drink or drugs, speeding, using a mobile phone and not wearing a seatbelt.

