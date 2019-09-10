Calderdale police patrols stepped up in village after spate of burglaries

Police patrols in a Calderdale village have been stepped up after a spate of residential burglaries.

On Spetember 2 PCSO 97 Sykes and PC 4473 Khan conducted reassurance patrols around the areas of Northowram Green, Newlands and Aspen Grove due to recent residential burglaries in the area.

PCSO Sykes spoke to a number of residents in the area, giving crime prevention advice.

If you have any information on criminal activity then call the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or report on line at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously or Calderdale police on 101.

