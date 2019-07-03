Calderdale police warning after spate of car registration plate thefts

Police officers in Calderdale are warning residents to secure their car registration plates after a spate of thefts last month

Registration plates have been removed from five vehicles in the Calderdale area - one in Brighouse, two in Halifax town centre, one in Northowram and one in Sowerby Bridge.

Warning by Calderdale police

Why do people steal car registration plates?

Number plates are stolen by people who don’t want to be found out when they commit certain crimes. These crimes include:

• Speeding

• Illegal parking

• Driving away from a petrol forecourt without paying

• Not paying for parking tickets or speeding fines

• ‘Disguising’ a stolen vehicle.

How do you stop car plates from being stolen?

To prevent the theft of registration plates, fit anti-theft registration plate screws

If your plates are stolen, they must be replaced as soon as possible. You should not drive the vehicle without registration plates.

