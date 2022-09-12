Calderdale Pride organisers 'appalled' by sex attack during event at Piece Hall in Halifax

As reported by the Courier, s woman in her 30s reported being touched over her clothing in the venue between 4pm and 5pm on Saturday, September 3.

The Piece Hall was hosting Calderdale Pride that day, which attracted more than 22,000 visitors.

Organisers of Calderdale Pride have posted: “Everyone at Calderdale Pride is appalled by the actions of one individual on Saturday, September 3 at The Piece Hall.

Police are appealing for witnesses

"As an organisation, we absolutely urge anyone who saw anything to speak up, and we applaud the courage of the person involved in reporting this unacceptable behaviour immediately to a member of the team.

"There is no place for this type of behaviour at any of our events.

"We thank both The Piece Hall and West Yorkshire Police for their swift action in looking after the victim and for their quick response in removing the individual identified.

"Please get in touch with any information you have. Whether you think it matters or not. It matters to the person involved.”

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “A 35-year-old man was arrested following the report and was later bailed pending further enquiries.

"There were many members of the public present at the time and police would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed what happened.”