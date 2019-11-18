Calderdale resident hit with £1,000 fine for storing scrap vehicles and metal without permission

A Calderdale resident has been ordered to pay a fine of £1000 for breach of an enforcement notice requiring the removal of scrap vehicles and building materials from land in Hebden Bridge.

Michael Czabaniuk, 60, of High House Farm, Colden, was found to be storing scrap vehicles, building materials and other plant, vehicles and machinery on agricultural land, without first applying for permission to change the use of the land.

A Calderdale man has been fined for storing material without permission

He appeared at Bradford Magistrates’ Court and pleaded guilty to the offence of failing to comply with an enforcement notice served for an unauthorised change of use of the land.

Planning enforcement officers from Calderdale Council visited the site on several occasions in 2018 and advised Mr Czabaniuk that he needed to remove the materials.

Officers returned in February 2019 and found that the storage was continuing.

As the requirements of the enforcement notice were not complied with, the matter was referred to court. Michael Czabaniuk was fined £1,000 and ordered to pay prosecution costs of £1,312 and a victim surcharge of £100.

Calderdale Council’s Corporate Lead for Planning, Richard Seaman, said: “We take any breaches of planning regulations very seriously and this prosecution sends a clear message that will not hesitate to take appropriate legal action if necessary.

“In this case, our planning officers provided advice on numerous occasions. When this advice was ignored we had no option but to refer the matter to court.

“If people are unsure whether permission is required or not, we always encourage them to get in touch with the Council in the first instance for advice.”