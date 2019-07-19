Calderdale residents urged to hand in their illegal guns in police firearms amnesty

People in Calderdale possessing illegal weapons are being urged to hand them in in a two-week firearms amnesty.

West Yorkshire Police have announced another weapons surrender, where anyone in possession of an illegal gun or bladed weapon can hand it over without facing prosecution.

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Mark Ridley

It's after statistics released earlier this year revealed the county had the highest rates of knife crime outside London, while concerns are also high over the number of crimes involving guns.

Since April, the Force has seen more than 400 guns and knives taken off West Yorkshire's streets in Operation Jemlock, launched with the aim of reducing violent crime.

Those harbouring weapons are urged to think hard about their loved ones' safety before deciding to hang on to them.

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Mark Ridley said: “Many people still have illegal firearms in their house.

“They may not understand that holding such a weapon is illegal or they may have overlooked an antique gun gathering dust in the loft.

“But it is important that in the fight against gun crime we look to get as many illegal guns as we can off the streets.

He added that those who know relatives and friends who may possess weapons should also encourage them to hand them over.

“I am appealing directly to those family members and members of the community who are aware of people who have illegally held guns to either get them to surrender the weapons or to contact Crimestoppers in confidence with any information.

“What this two week surrender allows is for people to hand in the firearms without any fear of prosecution for possessing the gun.

“From 2016 – 2018 the number of firearms discharges has fallen across West Yorkshire but we are not complacent and are doing everything we can to reduce such crimes."

The police stations you can surrender your firearms are:

Bradford Police Station

Trafalgar House

Nelson Street

Bradford

BD5 0DX

8:00am - 10:00pm - Mon - Friday

08:00 - 20:00 Sat + Sun

Dewsbury Police Station

Aldams Road

Dewsbury

WF12 8AR

8:00am - 10:00pm - Mon - Friday

08:00 - 20:00 Sat + Sun

Halifax Police Station

Richmond Close

Halifax

HX1 5TW

8:00am - 10:00pm - Mon - Friday

08:00 - 20:00 Sat + Sun

Huddersfield Police Station

Castlegate

Huddersfield

HD1 2NJ

8:00am - 10:00pm - Mon - Friday

08:00 - 20:00 Sat + Sun

Keighley Police Station

Airedale House

Royd Ings Avenue

Keighley

BD21 4BZ

8:00am - 10:00pm - Mon - Friday

08:00 - 20:00 Sat + Sun

Leeds District HQ

Elland Road Police Station

Elland Road

Leeds

LS11 8BU

8:00am - 10:00pm - Mon - Friday

08:00 - 20:00 Sat + Sun

Leeds Stainbeck Police Station

Stainbeck Lane

Leeds

LS7 3QU

8:00am - 10:00pm - Mon - Friday

08:00 - 20:00 Sat + Sun

Wakefield District Headquarters

Havertop Lane

Normanton

WF6 1FD

8:00am - 10:00pm - Mon - Friday

08:00 - 20:00 Sat + Sun