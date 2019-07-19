Calderdale residents urged to hand in their illegal guns in police firearms amnesty

People in Calderdale possessing illegal weapons are being urged to hand them in in a two-week firearms amnesty.
West Yorkshire Police have announced another weapons surrender, where anyone in possession of an illegal gun or bladed weapon can hand it over without facing prosecution.
It's after statistics released earlier this year revealed the county had the highest rates of knife crime outside London, while concerns are also high over the number of crimes involving guns.
Since April, the Force has seen more than 400 guns and knives taken off West Yorkshire's streets in Operation Jemlock, launched with the aim of reducing violent crime.
Those harbouring weapons are urged to think hard about their loved ones' safety before deciding to hang on to them.
Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Mark Ridley said: “Many people still have illegal firearms in their house.
“They may not understand that holding such a weapon is illegal or they may have overlooked an antique gun gathering dust in the loft.
“But it is important that in the fight against gun crime we look to get as many illegal guns as we can off the streets.
He added that those who know relatives and friends who may possess weapons should also encourage them to hand them over.
“I am appealing directly to those family members and members of the community who are aware of people who have illegally held guns to either get them to surrender the weapons or to contact Crimestoppers in confidence with any information.
“What this two week surrender allows is for people to hand in the firearms without any fear of prosecution for possessing the gun.
“From 2016 – 2018 the number of firearms discharges has fallen across West Yorkshire but we are not complacent and are doing everything we can to reduce such crimes."
(Video courtesty of West Yorkshire Police)
The police stations you can surrender your firearms are:
Bradford Police Station
Trafalgar House
Nelson Street
Bradford
BD5 0DX
8:00am - 10:00pm - Mon - Friday
08:00 - 20:00 Sat + Sun
Dewsbury Police Station
Aldams Road
Dewsbury
WF12 8AR
8:00am - 10:00pm - Mon - Friday
08:00 - 20:00 Sat + Sun
Halifax Police Station
Richmond Close
Halifax
HX1 5TW
8:00am - 10:00pm - Mon - Friday
08:00 - 20:00 Sat + Sun
Huddersfield Police Station
Castlegate
Huddersfield
HD1 2NJ
8:00am - 10:00pm - Mon - Friday
08:00 - 20:00 Sat + Sun
Keighley Police Station
Airedale House
Royd Ings Avenue
Keighley
BD21 4BZ
8:00am - 10:00pm - Mon - Friday
08:00 - 20:00 Sat + Sun
Leeds District HQ
Elland Road Police Station
Elland Road
Leeds
LS11 8BU
8:00am - 10:00pm - Mon - Friday
08:00 - 20:00 Sat + Sun
Leeds Stainbeck Police Station
Stainbeck Lane
Leeds
LS7 3QU
8:00am - 10:00pm - Mon - Friday
08:00 - 20:00 Sat + Sun
Wakefield District Headquarters
Havertop Lane
Normanton
WF6 1FD
8:00am - 10:00pm - Mon - Friday
08:00 - 20:00 Sat + Sun