Calderdale residents urged to sign up to alerts tracking crime in their areas

Community Alert, is a system West Yorkshire Police has been using since 2019, and is used by officers to update the public with news, updates and appeals on matters that are relevant to you.

Once residents register, they can opt in to receive information on their interest areas or topics that matter to them.

This new Community Alert has also been updated to include a range of new benefits, such as the ability for officers to send hyper-localised messages by drawing round a particular area and the system can be used to gather intelligence from particular groups such as individuals with CCTV or Camera Doorbells.

Crime alerts in Calderdale

West Yorkshire Police Crime Prevention Officer Paul Denison said: “Community Alert is a fantastic service as it gives you another route of keeping up to date with what we’re up to in your local area, especially those who may not have social media.

“It allows us to engage directly with you, provide real-time updates on issues that may be affecting you and we can also send out alerts on information about topics that matter to you.

“I would really encourage you to sign up to receive these alerts, the new update has a range of benefits that are designed to assist you, and our updates are targeted based on your preferences, so we’ll never spam you with unwanted messages.”