Calderdale sex offender jailed after breaching order and going on trips to Germany and Czech Republic

A Calderdale lorry driver who was jailed for trying to meet up with a 13-year-old girl for sex is back in prison again after breaching his sexual harm prevention order.

John Hanson, 58, was locked up for 32 months back in October 2016 after he was confronted by paedophile hunters in Luton when he travelled there by train from Halifax after sexually grooming what he believed to be a teenage girl over the internet.

Bradford Crown Court

Luton Crown Court heard that Hanson had booked a room at a hotel and during his online chats with the “girl” he had claimed to have paid parents in Thailand and Cambodia £10 to have sex with their daughters.

In addition to his prison sentence Hanson was also ordered to comply with an indefinite sexual harm prevention order, but last year he moved to a new address at Gibbet Street in Halifax without telling the police for six weeks.

Bradford Crown Court heard today that in December Hanson told the authorities he was going to Spain as part of his work as a lorry driver, but he ended up being found in Germany after also visiting the Czech Republic.

Prosecutor Paul Nicholson submitted that Hanson’s actions were deliberate attempts to avoid detection.

Hanson admitted both breaches of the notification requirements and claimed that he had initially forgot about having to tell the police about his change of his address.

It was also submitted on his behalf that he had found out in Calais that the job had been cancelled and he then decided to visit friends in other parts of Europe.

Judge Jonathan Rose said after Hanson moved address his whereabouts were unknown for six weeks.

“These are determined and deliberate breaches in my view,” said the judge.

“The public will be protected from you and you will comply with orders from the court and you will comply with them to the letter of the law.

“You and others who are the subject of court orders such as these will understand they are imposed not to punish you but to protect the public.

“You will return to prison and it will be for a period of 16 months.”