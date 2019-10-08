Calderdale shops caught selling knives and saws to children across the borough

A pruning saw, a knife set and a scalpel were sold to underage shoppers as part of a ‘test purchase’ operation to tackle knife crime in Calderdale.

Thirty-nine stores in the Upper Valley, Lower Valley, Halifax North and Halifax Central areas were tested as part of the initiative, which saw police cadets attempt to buy knives despite being under the legal age.

The knives and blades that were sold to children in Calderdale

Three shops failed the test and sold knives to the cadets.

Inspector Ben Doughty said: “This operation allowed us to identify shops and retailers who we need to work more closely with to help prevent knife crime.

“We are able to offer better education to the three stores which failed to ensure there aren’t any reoccurrences, and to highlight their responsibility as we continue to tackle the issue of knife crime.

“On a positive note, 36 stores passed the test purchase operation and refused to sell a knife to underage shoppers; showing the dedication from our communities in helping us to put an end to knife crime.

“The police and our partners are committed to tackling violent crime and we will continue to carry out operations such as this one to ensure we are all working together as best we can in preventing violence crime across Calderdale.”

It is illegal to sell a knife to anyone under 18 (unless it has a folding blade three inches long or less).

Across the county, West Yorkshire Police has been tackling knife crime and violent crime under ‘Operation Jemlock’.

The Operation Jemlock team recently carried out its 1,000th arrest since the initiative launched six months ago.

964 stop and searches have also been carried out in this time and 1,520 intelligence reports have been submitted.

Compared to the same period last year, there has been a 13% drop in serious knife crime in West Yorkshire.