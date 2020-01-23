Calderdale speedsters and anti-social drivers caught during night police patrol

Special constables in Calderdale have been issuing tickets to speeding and anti-social drivers in the borough.

Officers carried out speed checks at locations in Lower Valley between 7pm and midnight on January 10.

Speed patrols have been carried out in the Lower Valley

Here are the results and locations of the patrol.

Bramley Lane, Hipperholme - Four drivers were stopped and spoken to about the manner of their driving and one ticket was issued to a driver not wearing a seat belt.

Newlands Grove, Northowram - Five drivers advised and one VDRS issued (vehicle defect rectifiction scheme)

Wakefield Road, Brighouse - Eight drivers advised and two tickets for speeding were issued, drivers travelling at 45mph and 48mph.

