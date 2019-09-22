Calderdale street brawl ends with man suffering serious head injury

A man suffered a serious head injury and was rushed to hospital after a street fight in Calderdale.

Police were called at 1.30am this morning (September 22) to an ongoing fight between a group of males on Stainland Road.

A 48-year-old man suffered a serious head injury and was taken to hospital for urgent medical treatment. He remains in hospital at this time.

The suspects all fled the area.

A police cordon was put in place in the area, whilst officers continue with their forensic examination of the scene and conduct CCTV enquiries.

Enquiries remain ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any further information or mobile phone footage, is asked to contact Calderdale CID via 101 quoting crime reference number 13190486563.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

