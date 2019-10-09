Calderdale taxi drivers have licences suspended due to vehicle defects

Taxi drivers had their licences suspended after police officers in Calderdale carried a dedicated operation in response to residents' concerns.
Officer from the Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team carried out Operation Helmton in the Halifax North and East area following concerns from residents in relation to speeding vehicles on Illingworth Road and unroadworthy vehicles in the North & East area.
A total of 56 vehicles were checked and this is what warnings and fines were handed out to drivers.
One vehicle seized for no insurance and no licence
FIve prohibition notices from DVSA (Brakes and Warning lights on)
One speeding ticket
Two tickets for No MOT
Two tickets for vehicle defects
Four tickets for occupants not wearing seatbelts
Two tickets for defective tyres
Two taxis licences suspended for vehicle defects