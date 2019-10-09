Calderdale taxi drivers have licences suspended due to vehicle defects

Taxi drivers had their licences suspended after police officers in Calderdale carried a dedicated operation in response to residents' concerns.

Officer from the Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team carried out Operation Helmton in the Halifax North and East area following concerns from residents in relation to speeding vehicles on Illingworth Road and unroadworthy vehicles in the North & East area.

Officers involved in Operation Helmton (Picture West Yorkshire Police)

A total of 56 vehicles were checked and this is what warnings and fines were handed out to drivers.

One vehicle seized for no insurance and no licence

FIve prohibition notices from DVSA (Brakes and Warning lights on)

One speeding ticket

Two tickets for No MOT

Two tickets for vehicle defects

Four tickets for occupants not wearing seatbelts

Two tickets for defective tyres

Two taxis licences suspended for vehicle defects