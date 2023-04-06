Calderdale village cricket club's message to parents after repeated vandalism
A Calderdale village cricket club has made a plea to parents after a spate of graffiti.
Stainland Cricket Club says it has been hit by repeated vandalism over the past week.
CCTV footage has now been passed to the police along with images of graffiti daubed on the club’s grounds.
The club has said: “If your child was out on Tuesday (April 4) at 4.15pm wearing black baggy clothing, Nike trainers and a grey Puma rucksack, you may wish to encourage them not to visit the cricket club again - unless of course they would like to play cricket, in which case the door is open.
"The club and its members, including children in our community, have worked hard to keep the clubhouse and ground looking the best it can.
"We will not tolerate any anti-social behaviour and will act quickly to stamp this out.
"We are really looking forward to the season ahead. Social membership is free and open to all.”