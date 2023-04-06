Calderdale village cricket club's message to parents after repeated vandalism

Stainland Cricket Club says it has been hit by repeated vandalism over the past week.

CCTV footage has now been passed to the police along with images of graffiti daubed on the club’s grounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club has said: “If your child was out on Tuesday (April 4) at 4.15pm wearing black baggy clothing, Nike trainers and a grey Puma rucksack, you may wish to encourage them not to visit the cricket club again - unless of course they would like to play cricket, in which case the door is open.

Graffiti at Stainland Cricket Club

"The club and its members, including children in our community, have worked hard to keep the clubhouse and ground looking the best it can.

"We will not tolerate any anti-social behaviour and will act quickly to stamp this out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad