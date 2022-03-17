Calderdale woman charged alongside 55 people for Insulate Britain protest

The charges relate to demonstrations that took place at two locations on three dates in September.

Officers helped manage traffic disruption and made several arrests.

Thirteen people have been charged with two counts of causing a public nuisance at Junction 14 of the M25 on September 13 2021 and at Junction 25 of the M25 on September 15 2021.

Stratford Magistrates' Court (Google Street View)

They are due to appear at Stratford Magistrates' Court on Friday, April 22.

Fifty people have been charged with causing a public nuisance at Junction 14 of the M25 on September 27 2021.

Amongst the people charged for this incident is Julia Mercer, 71, of Beaumont Street, Todmorden

They are due to appear at Stratford Magistrates' Court on Friday, April 29.

The Metropolitan Police said some people have been charged as part of both investigations.

Enquiries relating to other protests are ongoing.

Insulate Britain, an offshoot of Extinction Rebellion, wants the Government to insulate all UK homes by 2030 to cut carbon emissions.

It repeatedly blocked major roads between September and November, causing long traffic jams.