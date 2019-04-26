Calderdale youngsters handed warning by police or be slapped with an ASBO

Young people have been handed warning letters as part of Calderdale police force's fight in tackling anti-social behaviour.

As part of tackling an Upper Valley priority local neighbourhood officers have been targeting anti-social behaviour in and around Sowerby Bridge.

Officers have issued warnings to young people who have been identified in causing this type of behaviour.

These letters are a warning that if the anti-social behaviour continues, then the police may take action by way of applying for an Anti-Social Behaviour Order.

These are civil orders, which can be taken out against any person aged 10 years or over.

Anti-social behaviour is defined by the Crime and Disorder Act of 1998 as any behaviour that caused or was likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress to one or more person not of the same household.