Can you help police trace these people?

These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.

CD0654 is in relation t0 making off without payment on October 21.

CD0654

CD0653 relates to deception/fraud on November 10.

CD0652 is in connection with a theft from a shop on December 12.

CD0651 is in relation to an assault on October 15.

CD0650 is sought over a theft from a shop on November 15.

CD0653

CD0649 is in connection with a theft from a shop on November 15.

CD0648 relates to a theft from a shop on December 12.

CD0647 is in relation to a serious offence on November 10.

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime.

CD0652

But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

CD0651

CD0650

CD0649

CD0648