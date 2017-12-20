Can you help police trace these people?

These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.
CD0664 is in relation to a robbery on December 3.
CD0663 relates to a robbery on December 3.
CD0660 is in connection with making off without payment on December 12.
CD0659 is in relation to a theft from a person on November 14.
CD0658 is sought over a theft from a shop on December 15.
CD0657 is in connection with a theft from a person on December 4.
CD0656 relates to a theft from a person on December 4.
CD0655 is in relation to a theft on November 13.
Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime.
But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.
If you know any of these people, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.