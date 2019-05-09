Cannabis bust by police officers on streets of Calderdale

A man was caught in possession of cannabis by police officers in Calderdale.

Plain clothes officers and Calder Valley Neighbourhood Policing Team officers on cycles conducted joint patrols in the Mytholmroyd and Todmorden areas on April 27 and 29.

Officers seized two vehicles for traffic offences and conducted a number of stop searches for drugs, with one male being issued a community resolution for possession of cannabis.

What West Yorkshire Police say about cannabis

Cannabis is still Illegal

Despite what some people say, cannabis is still an illegal drug.

If you are caught in possession of it, or are dealing it to your mates - you could be arrested.

This could lead to you placed in a cell and a possible court appearance, as well as a conviction which could affect your future employment prospects

There are also the well documented health risks, physical and psychological hazards, mental health issues and the long-term risk of lung cancer.