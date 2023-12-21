Cannabis farm discovered after drugs raid in part of Halifax yesterday

Cannabis plants were uncovered when police raided a building in Halifax yesterday.

Officers from Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team made the find at the property in Warley.

They said the cannabis farm was found but nobody was there when they arrived.

Anyone with concerns or information about crime in their area can call police on 101.

The plants were found after a drugs raid in Halifax

Police can also be contacted by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.