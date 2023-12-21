News you can trust since 1853
Cannabis farm discovered after drugs raid in part of Halifax yesterday

Cannabis plants were uncovered when police raided a building in Halifax yesterday.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 21st Dec 2023, 11:05 GMT
Officers from Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team made the find at the property in Warley.

They said the cannabis farm was found but nobody was there when they arrived.

Anyone with concerns or information about crime in their area can call police on 101.

The plants were found after a drugs raid in HalifaxThe plants were found after a drugs raid in Halifax
Police can also be contacted by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Information can be passed on anonymously by calling the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or visiting their website.