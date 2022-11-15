Cannabis farm discovered in Halifax after firefighters called to blaze

Crews were deployed to the blaze at a property on Upper Bell Hall, in Bell Hall, which had spread to a neighbouring building yesterday afternoon.

When they went to that building, they discovered the cannabis plants.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called by fire service colleagues who were dealing with a fire at an address on Upper Bell Hall, Halifax, at 4.43pm yesterday.

Firefighters alerted police

"The fire had spread to a neighbouring property and further investigation revealed a cannabis farm in that property. Enquiries are ongoing.

"The fire is not being treated as suspicious.”

Anyone with information about the cannabis farm should call police on 101 or contact officers by using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously to charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.