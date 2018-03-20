Cannabis farm found in Halifax town centre drugs raid

Officers from the Halifax neighbourhood Policing team discovered a cannabis farm in the town centre following a drug raid operation.

A drugs warrant was issued on March 12 which saw district officers, special constables, PCSO’s and specialist search teams, supported by Community Safety Wardens attend three addresses simultaneously. In excess of 30 officers were involved.

Nothing of interest was found at two of the addresses. The third address contained a cannabis farm, where a man was arrested and enquiries are ongoing.

A spokesperson for the police force said; "Each property in the locality was delivered a notice explaining we had executed the warrants in the area and appealing for further information.

"Hopefully the action taken will go some way in reassuring our communities that we will and do act on information they pass us."