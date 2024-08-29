Cannabis farm producing around £700,000 worth of drugs uncovered by police in Halifax

By Tom Scargill
Published 29th Aug 2024, 12:50 BST
West Yorkshire Police have uncovered a cannabis farm in Halifax worth £700,000.

Neighbourhood Policing Team officers attended at an address in Park ward yesterday that was being used as a cannabis farm, and approximately £700,000 worth of cannabis was recovered from the scene, which will be destroyed.

No-one was found at the address, but enquiries remain ongoing.