Cannabis farm producing around £700,000 worth of drugs uncovered by police in Halifax
West Yorkshire Police have uncovered a cannabis farm in Halifax worth £700,000.
Neighbourhood Policing Team officers attended at an address in Park ward yesterday that was being used as a cannabis farm, and approximately £700,000 worth of cannabis was recovered from the scene, which will be destroyed.
No-one was found at the address, but enquiries remain ongoing.