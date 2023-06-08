Cannabis farm uncovered in Halifax after police raid
Police uncovered a drugs farm when they raided a house in part of Halifax.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 8th Jun 2023, 09:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 09:11 BST
Officers discovered six rooms used for growing cannabis at the home in the Park Ward on Tuesday (June 6).
A man was arrested who claimed he was 17 but was found to be in the late 20s to early 30s.
He was charged with producing cannabis.
Halifax Neighbourhood Police Team say they were acting on local intelligence when they carried out the raid.
Anyone with information about drugs in their area can call 101.