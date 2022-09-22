Cannabis farm uncovered in part of Halifax
Police carrying out a raid stumbled across a cannabis farm in part of Halifax yesterday (Wednesday)
By Sarah Fitton
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 3:58 pm
Updated
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 3:59 pm
Officers were executing a warrant for an unrelated matter, they said, in North Halifax when they came across the growing operation.
They said: “The occupant was arrested on suspicion of production of cannabis along with a number of other offences and is currently in custody.
"The farm has now been dismantled and further enquiries are ongoing with the occupant of the house re the grow and matters relating to the original warrant.”