Cannabis plant farm with a street value of £250,000 found in Halifax drug bust

Calderdale police officers have been cracking down of drugs by discovering cannabis plant farms throughout the borough

On December !7 PC Joe Dainton Neighbourhood Police Officer covering North Halifax (Ovenden, Mixenden, Wheatley, Illingworth and a team dismantled a cannabis plan farm in Halifax.

It had an estimated street value of £250,000.

The soil and growing equipment seized by officers was donated to a local community centre to help with their projects.

Two cannabis plant farms were also closed PC Becky Thomas and her team in Hebden Bridge on December 16.

