Cannabis plant farm worth more than £1m found in old working men's club

On Saturday November 27 2021, officers acted on community intelligence and attended an address in relation to a strong smell of cannabis.

The building was an old working men's club in the Wyke area.

Upon attending at the address, a large cannabis grow was located within the building and was in excess of 1000 plants.

The cannabis haul found in Wyke

The total value is estimated to exceed £1 million. The electricity was illegally bypassed and a second electricity source had been attached to the mains line. Both were identified as being incredibly risky and dangerous by electrical experts.

The plants were seized and enquiries remain ongoing in to the offences relating to the drugs and the abstraction of electricity.

Sergeant Kerry Feathers of the Bradford South Neighbourhood Policing Team added: "We would like to thank those who provide us with intelligence in order to take action against organised criminals and to safeguard victims and those who are adversely affected by these offences. #