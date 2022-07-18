Cannabis plants found after Elland house fire

Crews from Rastrick, Huddersfield and Halifax were called to the blaze on Huddersfield Road at 10.29am yesterday (Sunday).

They called police after a small number of cannabis plants were found, which had been destroyed by the fire.

A man was detained and taken to hospital for treatment.

Firefighters and police were called yesterday

Police say enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information that might help with the police's investigation should call them via 101 or use the live chat function on the police's website.