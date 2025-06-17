Car dumped after police chase through Halifax

A police chase through Halifax ended with a car dumped and abandoned.

Police had asked the driver of a 08-plate black Volkswagen Passat to stop for officers in the Pellon area at about 3.25pm on Saturday.

When the car did not stop, police followed it to Haworth and back towards Halifax, where it was abandoned in Hill House Edge Lane in Oxenhope shortly before 4pm.

Two men, aged 20 and 21, were later arrested in connection with the incident and police say enquiries are ongoing to identify the driver.

Anyone who has footage of the pursuit which might help with the police’s investigation is being asked to contact PC Wright at the Roads Policing Unit on 101, or by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.