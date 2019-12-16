Car exploded on West Yorkshire high street when driver lit cigarette after using air freshener can

A car exploded in West Yorkshire when a driver lit a cigarette - after using an air freshener can.

Shortly after 3pm on Saturday (Dec 14) Fountain Street, Halifax had to be closed due to an exploded aerosol can.

Fountain Street

The owner of a car had used an air freshener can but not ventilated his car before lighting his cigarette, police said.

The fumes exploded and blew out his windscreen, along with some windows at nearby business premises.

The owner sustained only minor injuries but police said "this could have been worse".

West Yorkshire Police said: "Please can members of the public be careful and follow guidelines when using air freshener cans.

"The police and fire service have finished their investigation and the road is now reopened."