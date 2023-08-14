News you can trust since 1853
Car seized in Calderdale as part of police operation to crack down on dangerous drivers

A car was seized by police in Calderdale as part of an ongoing road safety operation cracking down on dangerous drivers.
By Tom Scargill
Published 14th Aug 2023, 10:45 BST- 1 min read

Officers were monitoring traffic in the upper valley on Thursday last week, between Halifax and Hebden Bridge, when they seized a car after they found it was being driven without insurance.

Four tickets were also issued for speeding.

The operation is designed to tackle the fatal four of inappropriate speed, using a mobile phone, not wearing a seatbelt and drink/drug driving.