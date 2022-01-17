Career burglar in his 60s jailed again for raid on Calderdale widow’s home

A career burglar who was once told by a judge to “it’s time you packed it in” has been jailed again after he attacked the Calderdale home of an 81-year-old widow.

Prolific offender Robert Dooley, 62, had a record of previous convictions dating back 50 years and a judge heard today (Mon) that out of 149 offences 33 were for burglary.

In June 2018 grandfather Dooley, of Shirley Manor Gardens, Wyke, was jailed for burglary and told by Judge David Hatton QC:”It’s time you packed in you know.”

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prolific offender Robert Dooley, 62,

But last May, while he was still on prison licence, Dooley and a 49-year-old accomplice Jason McIlvenny smashed their way into a conservatory at a semi-detached house in Shelf while the occupier was out with a friend.

The duo then kicked in an internal door before carrying out an untidy search of the house and stealing a few items of jewellery and a torch.

Before fleeing the scene the also used keys to get into a separate garage, but left without stealing anything.

The pair were arrested a few hours after the burglary and last month McIlvenny, of Chapel Street, Bradford, was jailed for three years and nine months after he admitted charges of burglary and attempted burglary.

Today Dooley, who is awaiting treatment for cancer and also suffers medical conditions relating to his spine and prostate, was locked up for three years after he also admitted the two offences.

In a victim impact statement the widow described how she had lived in the property for 60 years and was just getting back to herself following her husband’s death three years ago when the burglary happened.

She returned home with her friend to find her home had been attacked and the damage to the smashed doors was said to be around £2000.

She said the raid had completely knocked her confidence and she felt uncomfortable alone in her home.

Solicitor advocate Andrew Walker, for married father-of-four Dooley, said he wanted to apologise profusely to the complainant and he felt ashamed about the impact on her.

Judge Neil Davey QC said the sheer number of previous convictions for burglary on Dooley’s record was an aggravating feature of the case along with the fact he was still on prison licence from the 2018 sentence at the time.