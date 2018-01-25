Cars involved in suspected crimes seized by police

A Mini and Mercedes Benz car have been seized by police after they were involved in suspected crimes in Calderdale.

Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team found the Mini Cooper on January 14 in Mixenden.

Police said the vehicle was stolen from Hebden Bridge and was recovered by traffic officers.

On the same day PC Conroy and PCSO Calkeld of the Halifax NPT caught the white Mercedes Benz travelling at speed in the Park ward area of Calderdale.

The vehicle was later found abandoned and it was seized under Section 59.