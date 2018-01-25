Cars seized by police in crackdown on demon drivers

The crackdown of demon drivers across Calderdale has seen 22 cars seized by specialist officers.

Operation Hawmill has seen officers deployed to Brighouse , Elland, Illingworth and Mixenden, Luddenden and Mythomroyd, Ovenden, Park Ward, Todmorden And Halifax Town centre.

Operation Hawmill

The 15 operations between November 11 2017 and January 12 2018, has seen officers seize 22 cars from the district's roads.

On these deployments:

1. There have been 117 road safety interventions, including:

2. 22 Cars have been seized

3. Six Drivers dealt with for driving whilst using their Mobile Phones

4. 23 Drivers dealt with for Speeding

6. Three drivers arrested for being over the limit

Calderdale Council has provided extra funding to the operation, allowing a further 12 months of proactive deployment by the team.

The initiative supported by the Calderdale Road Safety Partnership will see all partners working closely to address the issues and look to further improve road safety across the district.

Sergeant Ben Doughty of the Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Road safety affects everyone, regardless of their age, or ability to drive. Pedestrians, riders, passengers and motorists all use the districts road on a daily basis and it is vital they can do so safely.

“Operation Hawmill’s focus is on the fatal four offences, but also seeks to address issues such as vehicles with no insurance, and those being used anti-socially, often causing great distress to communities.

“Previously teams have also detained suspects wanted for other offences in and around the district whilst on their patrols.

“It is the driver’s responsibility to ensure the vehicle they are driving is road worthy, insured and that they drive safely. Any drivers breaking the law will be penalised and action taken against them as we continue in our commitment to keeping our communities safe.

“Originally Operation Hawmill focussed on known ‘hot spot’ areas, however going forward the whole of Calderdale will feature in the proactive deployments.”

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods and Communities, Councillor Susan Press, said: “Operational Hawmill has been really successful in tackling important issues related to road safety and the anti-social use of vehicles, and I’m delighted that the operation is to continue, on roads right across the borough.

“However we choose to travel, we all want to feel safe. This operation will clamp down on drivers who fail to abide by the laws that are there for everyone’s safety.”