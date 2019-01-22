Cars seized in fight against Calderdale's dangerous drivers

Two cars have been seized by police as part of a Calderdale operation that tackles dangerous and irresponsible drivers.

Operation Hawmill was in Ryburn and Sowerby Bridge on Wedensday January 16.

One vehicle was seized for no insurance, and another was taken off the streets for no insurance and the driver not wearing a seatbelt. They were issued with a TOR (Traffic Offence Report) for not wearing a seatbelt.

Operation Hawmill focuses on the most likely causes of a fatal road traffic collision including being over the limit, through drink or drugs, speeding, using a mobile phone and not wearing a seatbelt.

Sergeant Ben Doughty of the Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Road safety affects everyone, regardless of their age, or ability to drive.

"Pedestrians, riders, passengers and motorists all use the districts road on a daily basis and it is vital they can do so safely.

“Operation Hawmill’s focus is on the fatal four offences, but also seeks to address issues such as vehicles with no insurance, and those being used anti-socially, often causing great distress to communities.

“Previously teams have also detained suspects wanted for other offences in and around the district whilst on their patrols.

“It is the driver’s responsibility to ensure the vehicle they are driving is road worthy, insured and that they drive safely. Any drivers breaking the law will be targeted and action taken against them as we continue in our commitment to keeping our communities safe."

