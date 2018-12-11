Cars seized in Halifax in fight against Calderdale's demon drivers

Cars have been seized and drivers reported as police continue their fight against dangerous and irresponsible drivers in Calderdale.

As part of Operation Hawmill police officers were in the Halifax North area on December 3 and during the shift, two vehicles were seized.

A Suzuki Vitara was seized in Clough Bank, Mixenden. The vehicle was not taxed and was being driven by a man known to be driving in an anti-social manner in the area

A Peugeot 206 was also hauled away by officers. The driver gave details, which turned out to be false and as he was a disqualified driver and wanted on two warrants, he was arrested and the vehicle seized.

Operation Hawmill is a Calderdale-based police operation that targets motorists who break the law.

The operation focuses on the most likely causes of a fatal road traffic collision including being over the limit, through drink or drugs, speeding, using a mobile phone and not wearing a seatbelt.

