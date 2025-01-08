Police in Calderdale would like to talk to these peoplePolice in Calderdale would like to talk to these people
Caught on Camera: 10 people that police in Halifax would urgently like to speak to

By Abigail Kellett
Published 8th Jan 2025, 06:00 GMT
These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

For more information visit www.westyorkshire.police.uk/camera-alerts

CD3420 is in relation to a theft from a shop on December 2. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

1. CD3420

CD3420 is in relation to a theft from a shop on December 2. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: WYP

CD3421 relates to a theft from a shop on December 8. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

2. CD3421

CD3421 relates to a theft from a shop on December 8. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: WYP

CD3422 is in connection with a robbery on December 6. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

3. CD3422

CD3422 is in connection with a robbery on December 6. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: WYP

CD3423 is in relation to a theft from a shop on December 10. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

4. CD3423

CD3423 is in relation to a theft from a shop on December 10. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: WYP

