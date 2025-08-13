Caught on Camera: 10 people that police in Halifax would urgently like to speak to

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime.
But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.
If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.
1. CD3522
CD3522 is in relation to a theft from a shop on April 15.
2. CD3523
CD3523 relates to a theft from a shop on June 7.
3. CD3524
CD3524 is in connection with an assault on July 24.
4. CD3525
CD3525 is in relation to an assault on May 26.