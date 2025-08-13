Police in Calderdale would like to talk to these peopleplaceholder image
Police in Calderdale would like to talk to these people

Caught on Camera: 10 people that police in Halifax would urgently like to speak to

By Abigail Kellett
Published 13th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST
These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime.

But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

For more information visit www.westyorkshire.police.uk

1. CD3522

CD3522 is in relation to a theft from a shop on April 15. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: WYP

2. CD3523

CD3523 relates to a theft from a shop on June 7. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: WYP

3. CD3524

CD3524 is in connection with an assault on July 24. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: WYP

4. CD3525

CD3525 is in relation to an assault on May 26. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: WYP

