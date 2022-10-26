Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.
If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.
1. CD2375
CD2375 is in relation to a Deception / Fraud on October 5.
Photo: West Yorkshire Police
2. CD2376
CD2376 relates to a theft from a shop on September 21.
Photo: West Yorkshire Police
3. CD2377
CD2377 is in connection with a theft from a shop on September 21.
Photo: West Yorkshire Police
4. CD2378
CD2378 is in relation to a theft from a shop on September 21.
Photo: West Yorkshire Police