Calderdale police would like to talk to these people

Caught on Camera: 13 people Halifax police would like to speak to

These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.

By Abigail Kellett
4 minutes ago

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

For more information visit www.westyorkshire.police.uk

1. CD2375

CD2375 is in relation to a Deception / Fraud on October 5.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

2. CD2376

CD2376 relates to a theft from a shop on September 21.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

3. CD2377

CD2377 is in connection with a theft from a shop on September 21.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

4. CD2378

CD2378 is in relation to a theft from a shop on September 21.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

