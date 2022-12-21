News you can trust since 1853
Calderdale police would like to talk to these people

Caught on Camera: 13 people Halifax police would like to speak to

These 13 CCTV images have been released by Calderdale police of people they would like to speak to.

By Abigail Kellett
3 minutes ago

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

For more information visit www.westyorkshire.police.uk

1. CD2427

CD2427 is in relation to a burglary on November 29.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

2. CD2428

CD2428 relates to a burglary on November 29.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

3. CD2429

CD2429 is in connection with a serious offence on November 9.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

4. CD2430

CD2430 is in relation to an assault on November 20.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

