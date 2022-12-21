These 13 CCTV images have been released by Calderdale police of people they would like to speak to.
Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.
If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.
1. CD2427
CD2427 is in relation to a burglary on November 29.
Photo: West Yorkshire Police
2. CD2428
CD2428 relates to a burglary on November 29.
Photo: West Yorkshire Police
3. CD2429
CD2429 is in connection with a serious offence on November 9.
Photo: West Yorkshire Police
4. CD2430
CD2430 is in relation to an assault on November 20.
Photo: West Yorkshire Police