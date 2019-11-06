Caught on camera

Caught on camera - 13 people police in Calderdale urgently want to speak to

These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. If you know any of these people, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

CD1320 is in connection with an assault on October 6.

1. Assault

CD1319 is in relation to possession of a dangerous dog on August 24.

2. Possession of a dangerous dog

CD1324 is in relation to a theft from a shop on October 23.

3. Theft from a shop

CD1325 is sought over a theft on October 13.

4. Theft

