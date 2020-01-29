These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to

Caught on camera - 13 people police urgently want to speak to in Calderdale

These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. If you know any of these people, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

CD1428 is in relation to making off without payment in January 4.

1. Making off without payment

CD1429 relates to a theft from a shop on January 10.

2. Theft from a shop

CD1430 is in connection with a theft from a shop on January 14.

3. Theft from a shop

CD1433 is in relation to criminal damage on January 11.

4. Criminal damage

