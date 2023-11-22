Caught on camera: 13 people that Halifax police urgently want to speak to

These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.
Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.
If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.
1. CD2875
CD2875 is in relation to a theft from a shop on November 4. Photo: West Yorkshire Police
2. CD2876
CD2876 relates to a burglary on October 8. Photo: West Yorkshire Police
3. CD2877
CD2877 is in connection with a theft from a vehicle on October 13. Photo: West Yorkshire Police
4. CD2878
CD2878 is in relation to a robbery on October 14. Photo: West Yorkshire Police