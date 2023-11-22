News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Caught on camera: 13 people that Halifax police urgently want to speak toCaught on camera: 13 people that Halifax police urgently want to speak to
Caught on camera: 13 people that Halifax police urgently want to speak to

Caught on camera: 13 people that Halifax police urgently want to speak to

These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 07:00 GMT

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

For more information visit www.westyorkshire.police.uk

CD2875 is in relation to a theft from a shop on November 4. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

1. CD2875

CD2875 is in relation to a theft from a shop on November 4. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales
CD2876 relates to a burglary on October 8. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

2. CD2876

CD2876 relates to a burglary on October 8. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales
CD2877 is in connection with a theft from a vehicle on October 13. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

3. CD2877

CD2877 is in connection with a theft from a vehicle on October 13. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales
CD2878 is in relation to a robbery on October 14. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

4. CD2878

CD2878 is in relation to a robbery on October 14. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page