Calderdale police would like to talk to these people

Caught on Camera: 13 people who Halifax police would like to speak to

These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.

By Abigail Kellett
3 minutes ago

If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

For more information visit www.westyorkshire.police.uk

1. CD2440

CD2440 is in relation to a Interference with Motor Vehicle on December 8. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

2. CD2441

CD2441 relates to Interference with Motor Vehicle on December 8. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

3. CD2442

CD2442 is in connection with a burglary on December 17. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

4. CD2443

CD2443 is in relation to a theft from a shop on December 14. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

