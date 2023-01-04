These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.
If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.
1. CD2440
CD2440 is in relation to a Interference with Motor Vehicle on December 8. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.
Photo: West Yorkshire Police
2. CD2441
CD2441 relates to Interference with Motor Vehicle on December 8. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.
Photo: West Yorkshire Police
3. CD2442
CD2442 is in connection with a burglary on December 17. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.
Photo: West Yorkshire Police
4. CD2443
CD2443 is in relation to a theft from a shop on December 14. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.
Photo: West Yorkshire Police