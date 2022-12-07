News you can trust since 1853
Calderdale police would like to talk to these people

Caught on Camera: 14 people Halifax police would like to speak to

These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.

By Abigail Kellett
13 minutes ago

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

For more information visit www.westyorkshire.police.uk

1. CD2413

CD2413 is in relation to an assault on October 12.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

2. CD2414

CD2414 relates to a theft of a motor vehicle on September 26.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

3. CD2415

CD2415 is in connection with a theft on November 21.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

4. CD2416

CD2416 is in relation to a theft from a shop on November 18.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

