These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.
Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.
If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.
1. CD2413
CD2413 is in relation to an assault on October 12.
Photo: West Yorkshire Police
2. CD2414
CD2414 relates to a theft of a motor vehicle on September 26.
Photo: West Yorkshire Police
3. CD2415
CD2415 is in connection with a theft on November 21.
Photo: West Yorkshire Police
4. CD2416
CD2416 is in relation to a theft from a shop on November 18.
Photo: West Yorkshire Police