Caught on camera - 14 people police in Calderdale urgently want to speak to

These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. If you know any of these people, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

CD1404relates to an affray on August 7.

1. Affray

CD1405 is in connection with assault on October 24.

2. Assault

CD1406 relates to assault on October 24.

3. Assault

CD1407 is in relation to atheft from a motor vehicle on December 22.

4. Theft from a motor vehicle

